Thirty new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area; according to today’s figures (Wednesday, June 9).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 19 new cases in Carmarthenshire, seven in Pembrokeshire and four in Ceredigion.
PHW has said the jump in new positive cases is linked to data flow issues outside its control affecting test records authorised from June 5 to 7.
Across Wales, 223 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 213,411 with 5,570 deaths.
There have been 15,516 tests carried out since the last report.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total at 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,192 – 10,868 in Carmarthenshire, 3,524 in Pembrokeshire and 1,800 in Ceredigion.
In Wales 2,190,460 people have received their first vaccination and 1,291,699 the second dose.
In Hywel Dda 407,916 vaccinations have been administered up until June 2, 20,859 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 121,740 first doses have been administered, and 69,163 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 84,464 first dose appointments and 47,825 second dose and in Ceredigion 47,391 first doses have been given as well as 26,714 second doses.