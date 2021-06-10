Police are investigating a case of burglary at a residential property on the outskirts of Moylegrove, north Pembrokeshire.
Two children's bikes and a push scooter were reported to have been stolen.
A police statement said: "The circumstances being that sometime between the 15/05/2021 and 29/05/2021, two Apollo children’s bikes and a child’s push scooter have been removed from a shed within the grounds of the property.
"Anyone with any information should contact PC Lewis 308 at Crymych Police Station on 101."