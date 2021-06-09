A SELECT group of Year nine and 10 pupils from Ysgol Bro Gwaun has recently participated in The Scholars Programme, run by The Brilliant Club.
The Scholars Programme aims to provide insight into, and a challenge to work at, university level studies; boosting pupils' confidence in their abilities and aiding university applications by giving participants a unique edge over other applicants.
The programme recruits PhD researchers, trains them as university access professionals and places them as tutors in schools to deliver university-style tutorials to small groups of high-potential pupils.
Pupils study academic subjects based on their PhD tutor's research, completing weekly homework assignments and a final written assignment.
Ysgol Bro Gwaun pupils attended virtual lectures with their PhD tutor, Sarah Morgan from Cardiff University, on the topic of pandemics.
Pupils then had to use their lecture notes to produce a challenging final assessment which was marked and moderated using university grades.
Ysgol Bro Gwaun pupils worked hard during their Easter holidays to produce assignments that were of an incredibly high standard.
"Their results were outstanding," said a school spokesperson. "They reflected the dedication, commitment and hard work that all the pupils had put in. Congratulations to you all, we are so proud of you."