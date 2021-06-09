Patrick Star, the beloved, clumsy starfish from the children's TV favourite Spongebob Square Pants, made a guest appearance in Pembroke Main Street recently.
Kayleigh Kitts, a local carer, was seen sporting the Patrick Star costumed attracting people into the The Sweet Retreat shop.
Kayleigh said that she started doing character days in order to help promote local businesses, and this time she decided to help business owner and friend, Abi Roberts, at The Sweet Retreat.
Passersby on foot and in cars slowed down to toot or wave - anyone from bus drivers to delivery drivers and even the emergency services said hello.
The costume was supplied by Mrs Harries, Ashdale Nursing Home in Pembroke.