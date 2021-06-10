Goodwick's Ocean Lab has no intention of becoming a seafront pub, but has applied for and been granted an alcohol licence in order to increase its offer.
As reported in the Western Telegraph, the Ocean Lab café applied to Pembrokeshire County Council to serve alcohol from 11am to 11pm seven days a week.
However, owner Judith Cresswell has said that she does not intend to stay open until 11pm every night, only on the rare occasion that the popular seaside venue might be used for a late function like a fundraiser, quiz night or curry night.
"We are not turning into a pub or a bar, we are just adding an extra dimension to what we serve," said Judith.
"We've done it to offer another service to customers. A group might want to come in and get a glass of wine when we have nice weather in the summer.
Judith added that she was looking at staying open on occasional evenings until 8pm during the summer and offering sharing platters, cheese boards, pizza or curry nights.
The Ocean Lab is currently open from 10am until 5pm. Check the café's Facebook page for updates on later opening and events.