Several golf clubs across Pembrokeshire have partnered with Pembrokeshire Leisure and Active 4 Life to help anybody aged 60 or above outdoors and playing golf.
The five golf clubs taking part in the partnership are Haverfordwest Golf Club, Milford Haven Golf Club, South Pembrokeshire Golf Club in Pembroke Dock, Tenby Golf Club and Newport Golf Club.
The golf clubs have announced that they will be offering free taster sessions to give people the chance to introduce themselves to the sport.
The partnership between the organisations 'aims to increase physical activity levels, socialisation and golfing knowledge for the 60+ age group.'
It has also been announced that all abilities will be welcome to any of the free taster sessions.
In order to show your interest in taking part in any of the clubs' taster sessions, contact them:
- Haverfordwest Golf Club - via phone at 01437 764523 or email at secretary@haverfordwestgolfclub.co.uk
- Milford Haven Golf Club - via phone at 01646 697822 (extension two) or email at golfoperations@mhgc.co.uk
- South Pembrokeshire Golf Club - via phone at 01646 621453 or email at secretary@southpembsgc.co.uk
- Tenby Golf Club - via phone at 07805 544458 or email at mattwcagolf@gmail.com
- Newport Golf Club - via phone at 01239 820244 or email at alun@newportlinks.co.uk