Following a response to a written question to the Welsh Government’s Minister for Health, Samuel Kurtz MS has called for clarity surrounding the funding that has been committed to build a new hospital in west Wales.
There have recently been talks concerning the new 'super-hospital' plans for the Hywel Dda area, located somewhere in, or inbetween, St Clears and Narbeth.
The public was recently asked to nominate a location suitable for building the new hospital in the south of the Hywel Dda region.
Previously, Hywel Dda University Health Board has said that the new hospital will be a ‘centre of excellence for emergency, urgent and planned care.'
However, new MS Samuel Kurtz has called for clarity surrounding the multi-million pound funding for the new hospital.
He said: “With the continued discussion of a new district general hospital being built somewhere on the Pembrokeshire/Carmarthenshire border, I am concerned that the Welsh Government’s health minister has confirmed that no funding has been committed to this development.
“This continued uncertainty around health services in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire does nothing to fill residents with confidence and equally, does little to aid staff moral and recruitment.
“Clarity must be sought on the funding and location of this new hospital and the impact it will have on current services.”