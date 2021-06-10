Milford Youth Matters has announced it is running a Boot Box campaign, asking for donations of football or rugby boots.
Boot box asks people with outgrown or unused boots in a usable condition, to donate them for the use of young people desperate to take up either sport.
Sport Pembrokeshire has backed the campaign, showing its support for the initiative over social media.
The Milford Haven-based charity also asks if anybody is in need of a pair of football or rugby boots, to get in touch.
In order to donate any boots, or to collect a pair, Milford Youth Matters centre on Priory Road is open every Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.