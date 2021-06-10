Milford Haven School stayed busy over half term, as the staff at the school were invited by Birmingham University to present at a special online event.
The school was among other nationwide bodies 'sharing best practice from across the UK around some of the fantastic work' which has been conducted 'to positively support period poverty.'
This is not the first time Birmingham University have contacted Milford Haven School, having previously been in touch concerning other projects including 'the feminine hygiene packs.'
The university was also in contact about the Milford Community Action project which lasted for several weeks throughout the Covid-19 pandemic across the community.
Milford Haven School said: "We are extremely proud of the proactive approach being taken in Milford Haven to support those affected by period poverty, and it was an honour to share some of our strategies with such a large group of passionate people from across the UK to hopefully assist other communities from further afield just as we have tried to help our own.
"Diolch yn fawr to all those that have contributed to and supported our projects, we couldn't achieve these successes without the backing of our incredible school community."