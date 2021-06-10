Twelve new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area – none in Ceredigion – according to today’s figures (Tuesday, June 8).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were three new cases in Carmarthenshire, nine in Pembrokeshire and zero in Ceredigion.

It states that “data flow issues outside of the control of Public Health Wales” has been affecting records from June 5 to 7 and “an increase in the number of new positive cases is expected in the next few days as we process the backlog results.”

Across Wales, 113 new cases were confirmed, with one new Covid-19 death reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 213,524 with 5,571 deaths.

There have been 11,755 tests carried out since the last report.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total at 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,204 – 10,871 in Carmarthenshire, 3,533 in Pembrokeshire and 1,800 in Ceredigion.

In Wales 2,195,485 people have received their first vaccination and 1,314,368 the second dose.

In Hywel Dda 431,850 vaccinations have been administered up until June 9, 23,925 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 124,600 first doses have been administered, and 77,208 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 86,245 first dose appointments and 54,431 second dose and in Ceredigion 48,732 first doses have been given as well as 29,353 second doses.