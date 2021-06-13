OUR MP, Mr Crabb as aligned himself with the liberal wing of the Conservative party to oppose a temporary 0.2 per cent reduction in overseas aid spending.
A realistic look at how over 100 trillion dollars has been ploughed into so-called developing countries over the last 50 years shows that their citizens are still without sanitation, housing, water and education whilst their governments have built atomic weapons, space rockets and enlarged their armies and police forces, not to mention built splendid palaces for their presidents.
These countries have no incentive to train, develop and promote their own citizens whilst we continue to provide money and expertise.
As Mr Crabb seems more concerned with the people of African and eastern countries rather than Pembrokeshire taxpayers, I think he should spend a few years at the sharp end of overseas projects and see for himself how our money is wasted.
H B LLOYD,
Haverfordwest