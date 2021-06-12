The Mount Community Centre in Milford Haven has announced that it will be hosting a men's friendship circle as part of Men's Health Week 2021.
National Men's Health Week will be from Monday, June 14 to Sunday, June 20, with this year's week focusing on mental health in a world with Covid-19.
The men's friendship circle will take place at the Mount Community Centre on Wednesday, June 16 between 7pm and 9pm.
Men2Men, a Hywel Dda University Health Board-funded service for men will be overlooking the friendship circle, where tea and cake will be provided.
Men2Men said: "This circle meeting is open to all men and is about creating a space where us men can have an open conversation and listening to each other's story about how Covid-19/lockdown has been for us.
"This is not a therapy session, but you may find it therapeutic.
"This is not a mental health drop in, but you may find your mental health has improved after attending.
"This is not a 'share all' session but a safe space for us men to gather and just talk and listen in a respectful confidential space."
For more information, contact info@men2men.org.uk or call Men2Men either on 07908 860061 or 07719 880456.