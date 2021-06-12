Matt Dixon will be taking part in a series of challenges raising money for Tenby RNLI lifeboat, after he witnessed the crew make every effort to save his father from a fatal fall in 2000.

This weekend he will tackle the Great North Swim and less than two weeks later will be covering the length and breadth of the UK to complete the National 3 Peaks challenge. Following that will be the Cornwall south coastal path and finally the London Marathon. The intrepid fundraiser has already completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

No new-comer to the fundraising game, Matt has previously raised money walking the coastal path for the RNLI.

Matt said: "21 years ago my father lost his life while leading a climb up the cliffs around the coast of Pembrokeshire. Unfortunately the rockface fell away meaning he lost his safety anchors and fell onto the rocks in the sea below.

"And while Tenby RNLI crew did all they could to resuscitate him, he passed away en route to the hospital. Sadly on that occasion they didn't succeed, but they do save hundreds of lives every year and assist thousands more in distress.

"Knowing that the RNLI is there for my friends and family is priceless."

Nick Evans, RNLI fundraising and partnership manager said: "Matt and his dad were obviously incredibly close and despite living inland, they often visited Tenby for holidays. It really is quite touching that from this tragedy, Matt has decided to do something positive and set himself such an ambitious challenge. We are so grateful he is lending his support to the RNLI.

"Robert’s story is a sad reminder that the majority of people who end up losing their lives in water never planned to be there in the first place. With over 30 million people planning to visit the coast this summer, RNLI volunteers are preparing for one of their busiest ever summers and the funds raised by Matt will help us to continue saving lives as sea."

Matt is hoping to raise £5,000 and anyone wishing to find out more and donate can do so here: dixonrnlichallenge.com