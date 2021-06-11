The developing Tŷ Hotel in Milford Haven was raised in the Senedd Chamber by local member Paul Davies, calling on the Welsh Government to support similar developments across Wales.
Paul Davies argued in the Senedd Chamber that the hotel's development was a prime example of maximising local business opportunities and creating jobs.
The local Senedd member said in the chamber: “As we move out of the pandemic, it’s vital that the Welsh Government creates a fertile environment for businesses, so that opportunities can be developed and jobs be secured.
"The Tŷ Hotel development in Milford Haven is a great example of a development which will not just transform the local area but help provide jobs and support the local economy.
"It’s crucial that the Welsh Government helps identify further opportunities for investment and looks at the powers it has to make Pembrokeshire – and the rest of Wales - a place that attracts and develops new business.”