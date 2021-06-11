MORE than 430,000 vaccinations have been administered in the Hywel Dda Health Board region – 23,925 in the last seven days.

This means as of June 9, 266,785 of the eligible population across Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion have now received a first vaccine and 165,056 have now received a full course.

In Carmarthenshire 124,600 first doses have been administered, and 77,208 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 86,245 first dose appointments and 54,431 second dose and in Ceredigion 48,732 first doses have been given as well as 29,353 second doses.

In Wales 2,195,485 people have received their first vaccination and 1,314,368 the second dose.

A health board statement said: “Thank you to everyone who has come forward for their vaccine to date. Our best defence against all strains of Covid-19 remains our impressive vaccination programme which is why we must do all we can to slow the spread of variants and allow time for as many people as possible to get their vaccination.

“It is even more important now to take up the offer of the first and second doses of the vaccine when offered.

“The vaccines offer significant protection against severe disease, hospitalisation and death, which is why it’s vital to get both vaccine doses as soon as you are offered them.

“We will leave no one behind. Everyone aged 18 or over or in JCVI priority groups 1 to 9 can now come forward to request a vaccine. If you haven’t received an appointment yet or have changed your mind having turned down an offer of a vaccine previously, contact the health board as soon as possible so an appointment can be arranged for you.”

How to book your vaccine:

If you are aged over 18 or in the JCVI priority groups 1 to 9 and have not received a first vaccine appointment, please request one as soon as possible by completing this online request form .

If you or someone you know is unable to complete the online form, call the health board on 0300 303 8322.

Second dose appointments:

Second dose appointments for Covid-19 vaccination are normally taking place around 11 weeks after the first dose appointment. It is vital that you attend your second dose appointment.

If you received your first dose on or before 21 March and have not yet received your invitation for a second dose you can complete the online form here. If you or someone you know is unable to use an online form, please contact our booking team on 0300 303 8322.

Vaccination certificates for international travel

Vaccination certificates for international travel are now available in Wales for those who have had two doses of the vaccine by calling 0300 303 5667 (open seven days, between 9am and 5pm).