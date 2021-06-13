Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd, in conjunction with the Pembrokeshire Historic Buildings Trust placed a mystery picture quiz into the Western Telegraph at the beginning of 2021.
Readers were invited to identify a mix of old and modern 12 buildings from in and around Pembrokeshire.
From all the responses received, the most successful entries were from Rachel Davis, Jill Rowley and Jo Bowen and friends, who all got nine out of the 12 building correct.
The names of these three entries were put in a hat and Jill Rowley was randomly drawn out, and therefore wins the £50 prize.
Readers will be keen to know what the answers were so please see below:
Picture 1: Tyrhibiro Isaf and North of Newport, Pembs (under threat of replacement)
Picture 2: Llanrhian Old Mill
Picture 3: Lambston Church (now a house)
Picture 4: Dolums House, Poppit
Picture 5: Longlands Farm, Nolton
Picture 6: Quickhill Hill Studio, St David’s
Picture 7: Outbuilding at Little Milford House
Picture 8: Auberon House, Upper Hayston, Johnston
Picture 9: Military tunnel / winch – Little Wick, Nr Gelliswick
Picture 10: Parke, Castlemartin
Picture 11: Cottage, Cellar Hill, Milford Haven
Picture 12: St Mary’s Church, Carew Newton