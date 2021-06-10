Pembroke's Ascona Green Garage opens for the first time tomorrow, offering fuel services on the site for the first time in more than six months.
Work demolishing and constructing a new service station on Bush Hill began in January.
Before work began on the new premises, the old fuel service station also housed a convenience store and car-washing facilities.
The upgraded forecourt station will provide a Costa Coffee outlet, fish bar, laundrette and more.
Darren Briggs, chief executive of Ascona Group, said Pembroke's new fuel station will be a testament to where the Ascona journey started for him around 10 years ago.