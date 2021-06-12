Pembrokeshire's first floating offshore windfarm, known as the Erebus Project, is getting under way as the team starts geotechnical investigations on the Angle peninsula.
The work, which began in late May, is being led by Tetra Tech and is scheduled to last for up to six weeks.
Previously the project developers at Blue Gem Wind added a temporary Met mast at Angle to measure wind speeds, and for the past few months have been doing studies that will help determine the best placement for the 96MW wind farm.
Ben Huskinson, from Blue Gem Wind said: “These works involve examining soils and collecting samples of rock along the proposed onshore cable route for the Erebus floating wind farm. We will be carrying out the investigations from Pembroke Power Station across to West Angle Bay. Each location has been carefully selected to provide good representative samples, and avoid sensitive ecological and archaeological features.”
The work involves excavating trail pits and borehole drilling to create small diameter holes to obtain samples of soil and rock.
The floating offshore wind farm will be located 44km off the coast of Pembrokeshire, and will act as a green energy supplier generating enough electricity for 90,000 homes annually.