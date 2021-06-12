Harry Lidgley, an RNLI fundraiser who whizzed through Pembrokeshire last month, has completed his UK-wide cycling challenge.

The former Deliveroo cyclist had an ambitious fund-raising target of £5,000 for the RNLI, which he wanted to acheive by cycling to all of its lifeboat stations in the UK.

Accompanied with his support buddy, Oliver Dawe-Lane for some of the challenge - Harry, 23 was able to smash his fundraising target - which stands at £6,115 so far, and he completed the challenge in just 34 days.

Harry said: "I got everything out of the challenge that I had been hoping to: immense satisfaction at completing my circumnavigation, the chance to cycle through some spectacular regions around our coastline, and the opportunity to meet many RNLI crew members. Everyone I met was really enthusiastic about my challenge, which was always a great morale boost.

"Of course, at times, it wasn’t all plain sailing: I had a mix of just about every type of weather condition, enduring hail showers and cold nights in the south west, a few washout rainy days in Wales (predictably), some very tough headwinds in Scotland, and scorching heat back on the English south coast as I neared the finish. On days like these I just had to grit my teeth and do the best I could – but these are the really valuable days that build your capacity to endure and your mental resilience; all good training for future events!"

When Harry arrived in Pembrokeshire he was welcomed by overcast clouds and scattered showers, but his spirits were not deterred as he pressed on visiting, Tenby, Angle, Little and Broad Haven and St Davids lifeboat stations in one day.

He said: "Angle was fun, and felt pretty remote. Such a random place that the RNLI there sometimes has to nip across to Milford Haven to pick up more crew to make up numbers when they go out on call."

In previous challenges he has rowed around the UK, and has mastered many sports in his challenges over the years.

To donate towards the GB Lifeboat Cycle fundraiser follow this link, and to find out more about his challenge visit the website https://www.gblifeboatcycle.com/.