LAST Sunday people in Pembrokeshire woke up to a very different world. At 6am the people of Haverfordwest awoke to trees, bollards, fences and bus stops, all wrapped up and covered in yarn, and that's when it dawned on them - Haverfordwest had been bombed!

On Sunday, June 6, The Yarn Bombers made a glorious return with their fantastic displays of yarn creation decorating the county town.

Event organiser Sally Williams told the Western Telegraph this summer's bombing was a particularly big escapade with the group moving from Castle Square towards the riverside area - the first time the Yarn Bombers had done this.

Covid has not stop the 24 Yarn Bombers of Pembrokeshire, who age from 26 to 91, with this the third bombing raid since the start of the pandemic. They bombed Halloween in October and were able to put on a display last July.

Ms Williams said the group has managed to stay in touch via messenger and telephone conversations as they knit their creations to add a bit of light-heartedness to the town.

Quoting a fan of the bombings, Ms Williams explained: "It's fabulous. Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers have been instrumental in boosting the moral, health and wellbeing of members of the Yarn Bombing group and the general public.

"Thank you for working so hard to help the town and I'd like to thank the public for buying and appreciating our work, and the girls in the group for the passion they have for the cause."

Depending on the weather the displays will hopefully be up for the rest of the month, with most of them already being sold.

