It was a busy afternoon yesterday (Wednesday, June 9) for Tenby’s lifeboats with two shouts in the space of a few hours.
The first of the day came for the inshore lifeboat at 2pm, with a request to assist in the search for a missing person.
As the volunteer crew were searching the bays and beaches between Tenby and Coppet Hall, the person was found safe and well ashore. The lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.
The second shout came at 4.30pm, when the all-weather lifeboat was requested to launch after a vessel reported engine failure off Tenby's South Beach.
The lifeboat was soon on scene and the crew of the casualty vessel requested a tow back around to the harbour.
After a brief tow, the casualty vessel was brought into the safety of the harbour and put alongside the pier.
The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 5.35pm.