ANGLE Lifeboat launched yesterday afternoon, Thursday, June 10, to help with a medical evacuation from an LPG tanker 13 miles SSW off St Ann's Head.
The coastguard helicopter from Newquay in Cornwall was also tasked to the scene shortly before 1pm.
With the poor visibility, due to fog, Angle Lifeboat was requested to stand by the vessel to provide an alternative route for evacuation if needed.
After a passage in choppy sea conditions and poor visibility, Angle Lifeboat arrived on scene at 2.07pm.
The paramedic from the coastguard helicopter was already aboard the tanker preparing the casualty to be winched to the helicopter.
At 2.26pm the casualty was lifted to the helicopter and the lifeboat crew were stood down and headed back to base.
Angle Lifeboat rehoused shortly after 3.30pm.