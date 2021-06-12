A NEYLAND man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Haverfordwest.
Christopher Philip William Hooper, of Trinity Place, was charged with assaulting a woman in Haverfordwest in December 2020.
The 47-year-old pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 19.
A restraining order was made against Hooper. The order included him being restricted from approaching or communicating directly with his victim, or going within 100 metres of the victim’s address.
Hooper was also restricted from mentioning the victim on social media.
He was fined £500, made to pay compensation of £300, and court charges of £180, to be paid back in £150 monthly instalments.