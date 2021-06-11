Tenby and St Govan's Coastguard Rescue Teams have had a busy few days.
Yesterday, Thursday, June 10, the teams were paged at 11.47am to assist a casualty near Coppet Hall, Saundersfoot.
The coastguard teams were soon on the scene and located the man. Once an initial assessment had been carried out, he was assisted back to the car park, where he was transported to hospital for further care.
On Wednesday, June 9, both coastguard teams, along with Tenby Lifeboat inshore lifeboat, were paged to help police search for a missing person.
The lifeboat crew carried out a water-based search of the bays and beaches between Tenby and Coppet Hall, while coastguard officers started to search a the area around Monkstone point.
Updated information was then received from the coastguard operations centre in Milford Haven that the missing person had been found by police and teams were stood down.