HAVERFORDWEST is looking to fill four vacancies in the town council.
One is on the Priory ward, two in Castle ward, and one in Garth ward.
The four vacancies are looking to be filled by co-option.
On the chance to work with the town council, mayor of the town Cllr Alan Buckfield wrote: "Becoming a town councillor is a rewarding role and a great opportunity to contribute to what is happening in your community.
"The minutes of our meetings can be viewed on our website, which provide up-to-date information on the services we deliver and the projects we are involved in.
"You can also contact the mayor or a town councillor for more information. Please see our website for contact details."
Interested parties are invited to write to the town clerk outlining why they wish to be considered for co-option, with a copy of their CV.
Applicants will be asked to attend for interview at a meeting of full council.
There is also an employment opportunity at the town council in an administrative position. If interested, contact the town clerk.