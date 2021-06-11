A NEWPORT man's trial for drug driving has been adjourned until next month.
Luke Stuart James Austin of Cilgwyn Newport is accused of driving with an illegal amount of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a cannabis by product, in his blood, namely 2.5ug/L.
Austin, 23, was stopped by police while driving his black Volkswagen Lupo on Perrotts Road, Haverfordwest on October 29 last year.
He appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 13 where he denied the charge.
A trial date was set for June 9 at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court. However, this has now been adjourned to July 19.
Austin did not appear at court on June 9 but was represented by his solicitor, Mike Kelleher. He was remanded on unconditional bail until the trial which is now scheduled to take place at 10am on July 19 at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.