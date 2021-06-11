A ROSEBUSH pensioner must pay £440 after admitting assaulting a woman by beating her.
Derek Robbins, 72, admitted the offence, which took place in Rosebush on February 17 this year, when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 9.
Robbins was fined £250 and ordered to pay his victim compensation of £75, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.
Magistrates took Robbins' guilty plea into account when imposing their sentence. They also acknowledged that it was reckless act for which he showed remorse and that he had no previous convictions. There was no application for a restraining order.
Robbins will have to pay off the sum of £440 in two instalments of £220 starting next month.