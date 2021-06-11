Pembroke town council member Melanie Phillips of the (St Mary) north ward has placed a seat opposite Pembroke Castle Keep(Rocky Park side) in memory of her parents, Nancy and Mervyn Phillips.
On the seat a plaque reads “In Pembroke City when I was young, I lived by the castle Keep.”
Those were the opening lines of drunken Mr Waldos song from Under Milk Wood, a play written by famous poet Dylan Thomas.
Cllr Phillips said her parents loved Dylan Thomas, especially Under Milk Wood, and found out there was a further link to Pembroke in the play.
Drunken Mr Waldos song written above was actually created by Welsh composer, Daniel Jones who was born above the Barclays bank in Main Street, Pembroke.
He was the musical composer for Under Milk Wood, and a close companion of Dylan Thomas after they attended school together.
Therefore, the seat can now symbolise both the memory of Cllr Phillips' parents and Pembroke's link with the Under Milk Wood play.