Pembroke Dock's 1st Beaver Group is celebrating 18 months of friendship with penpals in Canada.
It all started just before the first lockdown in 2020, when the Beavers from Treowen Road sat down together to write letters that would be sent across the world.
Since their first letters were written they sent out gifts, pictures and have even taken part in a virtual campfire event with their penpals.
The penpals from Chatham 19th in Toronto, Canada were also kind enough to send out gifts and pictures of their own to the group in Pembroke Dock.