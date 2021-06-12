A Cosheston driver was stopped driving a Hyundai I30 Active Blue Drive on the A477 at Jordanston without insurance, a court has heard.
Anna Sullivan, of West Haven Estate, was charged with using the motor vehicle in a public place when there was no insurance in force covering the use of the vehicle. The offence took place at 11.37am on December 3 last year.
The case was found proved under the Single Justice Procedure in March this year.
Sullivan, 45, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on June 7 for sentencing.
Sullivan was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
Six penalty points were added to her licence. However, there was no totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. Namely that Sullivan's career requires the use of a driving licence and that she has sole caring and driving responsibilities for a child.
Sullivan must pay the total of £244 off at £24 a month, starting next month.