After recent complaints were raised about the amount of weeds on Pembroke Dock's streets, the town council has responded swiftly.
Phil Lynch, who regularly works for the town council, and others, have been to work not only clearing weeds in the area, but also disposing of fly-tipped material and more.
Mr Lynch said: "In the upcoming weeks we are looking to work with Pembrokeshire County Council to carry out a large area of weeding around the town. We have also made progress in repairing benches around the town and revamping some of the cannons placed around the town sea front.
"We understand that there is still more to do around the town, and we are fully committed to the continuing improvement of our local area."
Some of the areas that have been cleared of weeds recently are the Charles Thomas Avenue footpath, the car park in Fort Road and the footpath opposite King Street.