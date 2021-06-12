Henry Faure Walker, CEO of Newsquest Media Group and Chairman of the News Media Association has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.
The honour has been given for services to regional news journalism and charity.
Henry has been CEO of Newsquest, the UK local media group, since 2014 and has worked in local news publishing for almost 20 years, having previously been Digital Director for Johnston Press and General Manager of The Scotsman Publications. He is also Chairman of the News Media Association, the industry body representing national and local news publishers.
Henry said: “It’s an absolute honour to receive this award but the real recognition should go to the amazing people that work in local news publishing across the UK. It is their news brands that not only provide their communities with essential trusted news but also provide such valuable support in championing charities and promoting local businesses.”
Newsquest publishes over 150 local news brands across the UK and reaches over 40 million online users per month.