Let's open the curtains of time once again to take a peek back on by-gone days, and this week I'm reflecting on the year of 1948.

On a personal note, that was the year when the Dunn family, in a 'Merriman the builders' dusty lorry, moved from 47 Robert Street, the abode of my mum's parents, where we'd been living while my dad was in France and Germany sorting out the Second World War, to the new, steel council houses of Vicary Crescent, in Pill.

That was the most exciting day of my four year life. I had my very own bedroom!

On a national level, it was the year when, inspired by the Beveridge Report and Aneurin Bevan's National Health Service Act of 1946, the NHS finally came into effect, benefitting millions.

It heralded free medical, dental and hospital service for everyone.

No more call out fees for doctors etc, which immediately came in handy in Vicary Crescent, where I'd injured myself several times, tumbling five feet from the, as yet uncultivated, back garden into the lane below, as I explored our new surroundings.

1948 also saw both British Rail and the British electricity industry being nationalised, as well as bringing an end to bread rationing in Britain.

But for the purpose of this TRM, I'm going to concentrate on a seven-day period in October of that year, a week when Milford's headlines included two different types of rescue act.

It was on Saturday, October 20, when Trevor Salter, a 12-year-old pupil of Milford Haven Grammar School, saw nine-year-old David Prettyman fall off Black Bridge, into the deep water below.

Without hesitation, Trevor dived in, fully clothed, and with great difficulty, saved the life of his young neighbour. Both lads lived in Priory Road. In recognition of his prompt and brave action, Trevor was presented with an inscribed fountain pen.

Here's a snap of the area where the incident occurred.

It had been five days earlier, on October 15, that the Milford trawler Star of Peace, owned by the United Trawler Company, sank in the early hours in the Irish Sea, 40 miles off the Pembrokeshire coast. Built in 1916 in Hartlepool, this steel-sided, crabber class trawler landed at Milford from October 1941 to October 1948.

On that final, fateful trip, she'd sprung a leak in the engine room. Despite all efforts to stem the water that was quickly flooding the vessel, the skipper realised they were fighting a losing battle so made contact with the nearest trawler to them, the Iser, which had been fishing about three miles away.

The crew of ten were taken off the Star, while skipper George 'Jock' Mair stayed aboard the slowly sinking ship. He was the last to leave, sculling himself across in the small boat, and a quarter of an hour later, the ship went down.

The crew were : skipper George Mair, Pill Lane, Milford; mate W J Gorringe, Steynton Rd, Milford haven; bosun J Owen, Lower Thornton; third hand J Spall, Wessleton, Saxmundham; deckies P Murphy, Glebelands, Hakin and H Polkington, Marble Hall Rd, Milford Haven; cook J Clark, Grimsby; chief engineer J James, St Brides; second engineer J Sable, Prendergast, Haverfordest; firemen W O Hagan, Goodwick and R T Mathias, Rosemarket.

And here's a photograph of the ill fated vessel.

There was, of course, no television to monopolise the evenings' entertainment, for us that arrived in the mid 1950s, when we bought our neighbour's 12" black and white set for ten bob. But my parents both loved music, so the radio (or wireless as it was then called) provided us with songs like Now is the hour by Bing Crosby, It's magic, by Doris Day, Because, by Perry Como, and Nat King Cole's Nature Boy, (a song which, in the 1960s, was also recorded by Bobby Darin, one of my favourite performers).

And if we wanted to lose ourselves in the wonderful world of the movies, there were three cinemas to choose from: the Astoria, the Empire and the Palace.

Two of the films we saw that year, at least I think it was 1948, were Abbott and Costello meet Frankenstein, and The Paleface, starring Bob Hope and Jane Russell.

Now for all our teasers: Seven men have seven wives. Each man and each wife has seven children. What is the total number of people?

Like most of Milford's residents I was disappointed to learn that this year's carnival has also been cancelled, but fully understand the Round Table's view that the safety of the public has to be the most important factor to consider.

There's no denying that we Milford people enjoy a 'good bash' and colourful parades, anything which 'takes us to the Mardi Gras' which is why I'm adding this third snap.

As usual, I leave you with one thought: Don't complain about getting old, a lot of people are denied the privilege.

See you. Take care.