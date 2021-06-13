The Pembrokeshire Parkour Club has announced some changes to its services for the next few months.
Firstly the club is changing venues from Llandeilo Old School Academy to Harri Tudur School in Pembroke. The change over will happen in September.
Secondly the club wanted to announce that funding from the charity Moondance Foundation has enabled them to offer free parkour sessions, to the loyal families and students already attending.
The free lessons would last for a total of six months.
And lastly, the club said that plans to offer gradings and certification to its students are in motion, along with this the students would receive coloured wristbands and certificates as well.
To find out more about what the team offer email lucy.myemotion@gmail.com.