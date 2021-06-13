Carew market opened for the first time this year today, and hundreds of people have already attended.
The good news for the market comes after first minister, Mark Drakeford announced further easing of Covid-19 restrictions last Friday, June 4.
He said that by June 7 the restriction on outdoor events only allowing to hold a maximum of 50 people would be changed.
Now as long as an outdoor event is regulated, up to 10,000 people can attend if they are seated, or in this case Carew Market would have had a risk assessment to hold up to 4,000 people standing.
The market had plenty of stores to look through, and even some activities for the children, which included a mini bungee trampoline.
Their indoor market was also open adhering to social distancing and further Covid-19 restrictions.
The market plans to hold regular Sunday events for the rest of the year, if restrictions continue to allow, which will be open to the public from 7am.