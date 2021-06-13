The sun shone over Wales Triathlon in Fishguard and Goodwick yesterday, where 500 people competed in a gruelling challenge.
Competitors were expected to take on a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike ride and a 13 mile run in the course.
In 2019 the fastest competitor, Callum Davies, aged 47 at the time was able to complete the challenge within 4 hours 41 minutes and 17 seconds.
This year amazingly with less than half of the competitors, athlete Benjamin Goodfellow has beaten 2019's record, and completed the triathlon in 4 hours 4 minutes and 7 seconds.
The Wales Triathlon was cancelled last year, and was held this year as part of the Welsh Government’s series of pilot test sporting and cultural events across the country.
Usually the course can hold as many as 1,200 people, but this year it was more than halved to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions.
Along with some of the new Covid-19 restrictions, the public were also discouraged from spectating at the event.
However, the St. Johns ambulance team were welcomed in, providing medical assistance at the event.
