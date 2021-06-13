A man has been arrested for drink driving with no insurance in Haverfordwest.
The arrest follows a stop check the police did with the driver late last night, Saturday, June 12.
The man has been bailed and will be attending court in due course.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
A man has been arrested for drink driving with no insurance in Haverfordwest.
The arrest follows a stop check the police did with the driver late last night, Saturday, June 12.
The man has been bailed and will be attending court in due course.