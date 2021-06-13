Hobbs Point car park will be closed from tomorrow (June 14) as it hosts the Tall Ship Johanna Lucretia, which came into the port on Saturday, June 12.
The 96-ft sailing ship has been providing events for invited guests for the past day, and will continue to do so until June 21.
Today lucky invited persons could be seen abseiling up the masts of the ship, and learning about what goes into looking after the vessel.
Paula Holt, the events organiser, and coordinator for the Tall Ships Wales Trust said: "Sailing and being on the water has a positive impact on mental health and wellbeing and Tall Ship experiences will connect people of Pembroke Dock with their maritime past and the rich heritage of ship building and famous historical vessels like the HMS Erebus that was built in Pembroke Dock and launched 1826."
This is the Seafair Haven Festival's solo event for this year, the festival usually runs a week long every two years in Milford Haven. However, due to the restrictions of the coronavirus the festival has been relaxed.
Spectators are discouraged from viewing the ship in Hobbs Point, so to avoid large crowds, and the guests coming onto the ship are strictly invite only.