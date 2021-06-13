The ninth Western Telegraph Preseli Bluestone Run went ahead today Sunday, June 13, and had some head turning cars attend the event.
The 55-mile motoring event ran in the same format as before, with people asked to arrive at the start line at Gelliswick Bay anytime between 10am and 11am, for a start at 11.30am.
The area around Gelliswick Bay followed government guidelines on social distancing and track and trace. Also, due to vandalism, no public toilets will were available.
Once people arrived, they were asked to report to control to collect paperwork and pay the entry fee of £5 for the British Heart Foundation.
The run started when mayor of Milford Haven, Kathy Gray waved the Pembrokeshire flag at the start line.
The drive took people through Milford Haven, to Haverfordwest and over the Preseli hills, and the overall event was a success.