This week marks four years since the Henry Tudor statue in Pembroke was unveiled - on June 10, 2017.
It is one of the main attractions in Pembroke, situated beneath Pembroke Castle where King Henry VII was born.
Along with the bronze statue of the famous king, Pembroke Town Council and Pembrokeshire County Council together enhanced the Mill Bridge area adding a seating area to allow the public to enjoy looking over the lovely Millpond - accompanied by a monarch.
The statue was first mooted by Pembroke and Monkton History Society, whose chairman was the current mayor of Pembroke Cllr Linda Asman. The artist Harriet Addyman created the statue.
A spokesman for the society said: "Amazingly it was four years ago that we unveiled the statue of Henry - doesn't time fly! And it was raining just like today!"
A big community celebration on the Quay took place when the statue was unveiled in 2017, with a programme of entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening.
Events included Pembroke Male Voice Choir singing, a display of Welsh dancing on the quay, a tradition medieval mummer’s play by the East End Flyover Company and medieval music by La Volta.
Soon another bronze statue commemorating William Marshall, the first earl of Pembroke, will be erected opposite Westgate Chapel beneath the castle - another masterpiece by Harriet Addyman.