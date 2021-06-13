Ysgol Greenhill school is closed to year 10s tomorrow, this news comes after one of the students in the year group tested positive for Covid-19.
The school said it was necessary for them to close to these pupils in order to enable them to complete track and trace processes.
The rest of the school will remain open to all other year groups, and online classes on Google Classroom will be available to the year 10s.
A spokesperson for the school said: "Unless your child is in Year 10 they should attend school as usual. If your child is in year 10 then a separate e-mail has been sent to you providing you with more details.
"The school is working closely with Public Health Wales and the Local Authority and NHS Wales Test, Trace and Protect service to ensure that all the appropriate measures are in place to protect students, staff and the wider community. "