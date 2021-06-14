Pembroke's Tanyard Youth Project is now back open - indoor and outdoor activities including arts and crafts, sport, photography and more are there for all young people to enjoy.

Despite the disruption of Covid-19 halting a lot of their services, the team at the Tanyard scooped a national Welsh Government Youth Work Excellence Award in partnership, planning and delivery. They were also finalists in the Digital Innovation category for its digital arts project, Postcards and Podcasts.

One young person, aged 14, said: “I missed doing different activities with my friends at the Tanyard. My mental health has improved massively since the Tanyard has reopened. The staff are awesome and we are all looking forward to activities in the summer.”

The Tanyard offers services to people aged 10-18 and hold some additional projects catering for 18-25 year olds.

Sue Lines, project manager at the Tanyard, said: “There is nothing so sadly quiet as a youth centre without young people, and so we are thrilled to welcome our members back. Staff have worked extraordinarily hard to maintain contact with them over the last year, and it is wonderful for us all to meet in person again. Now we can do what we do best, and that’s to support our local youngsters to be safe, happy, confident and resilient after such a difficult time.”

The Tanyard boasts a professional music and film studio, with tutoring offered in photography, music and film. Wayne Boucher, studio manager at the Tanyard, said: “It has been an extremely challenging time for young people, with social and extra-curricular activities having been curtailed for so long. Finally, we are able to open our doors and welcome our members back, to enjoy our facilities and engage in our activities and tutorials once again.”

The Monday Project (for anxious/autistic young people) is open from 4pm to 7pm. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are open drop-in sessions from 4:30pm to 8pm, with studio appointments available too. Thursday is open from 4pm to 7pm, and alternate Saturdays are running from 6pm to 9:30pm.

A full timetable will resume when current vacancies are filled. The Tanyard Youth Project is looking for staff, more volunteers and also trustees. New members are always welcome, and you can contact the Tanyard via its Facebook/Instagram page (Tanyard Youth Project) or visit the website www.tanyardyouthproject.co.uk for more information and updates.