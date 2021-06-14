Around 500 athletes took the plunge in Fishguard last Saturday for the Wales Triathlon.

The number of competitors was whittled down from the usual 1,200 to make the event Covid safe.

Other Covid friendly measures included a pre-event video briefing rather than a live one, all international athletes being rolled over to next year and a 'sterile zone' at the start and finish lines.

The triathlon involved a 1.2 mile swim in Goodwick Bay, a 56 mile bike ride and a 13 mile run.

The bike route stretched down to St Davids, taking in villages such as Trefin and Mathry while the run involved four strenuous laps along the breakwater and up into Fishguard.

Although spectators were discouraged from the event, locals took advantage of the sunny weather to sit out in their gardens and cheer the athletes on.

This year's fastest competitor was Benjamin Goodfellow, who also beat 2019's record, to complete the triathlon in four hours four minutes and seven seconds.

The triathlon was held as part of the Welsh Government's series of pilot test sporting and cultural events across the country.

Cllr Phil Baker, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member with responsibility for major events, said:

"We were blessed with fantastic weather for the Wales Triathlon test event on Saturday and as an invited observer I witnessed that the event went really well.

"Social distancing and the Covid-19 protocols put in place ensured the wellbeing of the athletes.

"There was a lot of pre-event planning from organisers Activity Wales and a host of partners, including Pembrokeshire County Council, to ensure this triathlon could go ahead as a Welsh Government test event.

"We look forward to post event learning which we hope will go towards future events being able to run safely across Pembrokeshire and Wales."