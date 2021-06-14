The 2021 Preseli Bluestone Run returned after its 2020 absence, to a great reception on Sunday, June 13 in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The sun shone across Pembrokeshire as over 250 motor vehicles of all ages and sizes turned up to Gelliswick Bay for the event, making it the most popular to date.

Approximately £1,500 was raised for the British Heart Foundation on the day, with a £5 entry fee for all who entered.

Jeffrey and Sian Edwards, founders of the run, were not planning on holding an event this year due to ongoing health conditions, but were urged to after request upon request.

It was only three weeks ago that the decision was made by Jeffrey and Sian to stage the event, after support came from many dedicated supporters of the day.

Mayor of Milford Haven, councillor Kathy Gray, waved the Pembrokeshire flag to signal the start of the run at 11.30am, when all vehicles crossed the start line.

Among the special guests on the day were councillor Mike James, chairman of the Pembrokeshire County Council, councillor Phil Baker, the cabinet member for infrastructure and Fiona Phillips, editor of the Western Telegraph.

On the 55-mile run, the vehicles drove through Hubberston, Milford Haven and Haverfordwest before crossing over the Preseli Hills to the halfway house at Dyfed Shire Horse Farm.

Jeffrey and Sian were 'very grateful thanks to the Western Telegraph, Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, British Heart Foundation, Puma Energy and to everyone who took part, including the many who lined the 55 route.'

The couple now hope that their 2021 Pembrokeshire County Run will be staged on Sunday, September 5. Further details will be published in the coming weeks.

Furthermore on the day, a lost smartphone was handed to Jeffrey near the Gelliswick Control Centre. To get in contact regarding the found phone, contact Jeffrey and Sian on 01646 697226.