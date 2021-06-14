ONE person has died and three people have been seriously injured in a three way crash which took place in Pembrokeshire over the weekend.
The crash happened on the B4341 between Haverfordwest and Broadhaven on Sunday, June 13.
It involved a blue Citroen C1, a white Ford Ka and a white Seat Ibiza.
Police have appealed for help with the investigation.
"Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the B4341 between Haverfordwest and Broadhaven at approximately 8.25pm on Sunday, June 13.
"It is believed that the vehicles involved were a blue Citroen C1, a white Ford Ka and a white Seat Ibiza.
"Sadly one occupant in the white Ford Ka passed away at the scene.
"Next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
"Two males and a female were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"The road was closed and reopened at 10am this morning, June 14.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation or anyone who was travelling along the road at the relevant time with dashcam footage is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.ukor by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
"Quote reference:DP-20210613-400."