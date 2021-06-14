A PEMBROKE DOCK man must pay £90 in fines and costs after admitting breaching a supervision order.
Rory Barnes, of Cumby Terrace, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, June 7, to admit failing, without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements.
The court heard that these requirements were made following 20-year-old Barnes' release from a period of imprisonment.
Following this, one of the conditions of his licence was to reside permanently at an address approved by his supervisor and obtain the prior permission of the supervisor for any stay of one or more nights at a different address.
Barnes admitted breaching this by failing to stay at the approved address on April 17, 18 and 26 and on May 6.
He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £40 costs.