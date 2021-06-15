A HAYSCASTLE woman must pay £90 after admitting breaching a community order made by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last year.
Joanne Watkins appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, June 7.
The 31-year-old admitted failing, without reasonable excuse, to comply with the requirements of a community order made by the court on September 1 last year.
The court heard that she had not attended two telephone appointments, in December last year and April this year, and did not keep in touch with her supervising officer.
Watkins admitted the breach and was fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 costs. She must pay off the total of £90 at the rate of £12 a fortnight starting next month.