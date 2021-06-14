A Pembrokeshire community and the county sporting fraternity have been left in shock at the tragic death on Saturday of Michael Scourfield.

Mr Scourfield, 56, was in his workshop in the grounds of his home at Sageston on Saturday morning when a fire broke out.

Four fire crews rushed to the south Pembrokeshire village and brought the blaze under control, but sadly Mr Scourfield died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The popular father-of-three had worked for many years in his family's quarrying business of Thomas Scourfield and Sons at Carew Quarries.

Following its sale, he set up his own carpentry and woodcarving enterprise in a workshop in the grounds of his home, Ashleigh House, which was where the tragedy occurred at around 10am on Saturday.

Mr Scourfield’s family had a long association with Carew Cricket Club, where he had provided a huge amount of support and sponsorship and held virtually every role, from scorer to chairman.

“There are no words to express the shock and sorrow felt around the club,” said a spokesman.

Added club life member Gethin Evans: “This is so sad, and such a tragic loss, not only to the family, but the club and the whole county.

“Michael gave so much of his time to Carew Cricket Club.

“What he couldn’t do on the field, he did it off the field, and he did a fantastic job for us.”

Mr Evans expressed the thanks of the club to the Pembroke County Cricket Club which called off all three of Carew's matches which had been scheduled for Saturday.

A spokesman for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Saturday June 12 at 10.02am, Joint Fire Control received reports of a fire in a workshop in the village of Sageston in Pembrokeshire and crews from Pembroke Dock, Tenby, Milford Haven and Haverfordwest were mobilised to the incident.

"A total of four appliances and a water bowser were in attendance of the incident.

"The fire was brought under control swiftly by the action of the initial attending crews and a joint investigation has already begun between the Service’s fire investigators and colleagues from Dyfed-Powys police to establish the cause of the fire.

"Due to the unstable nature of the building, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR) were deployed to the incident to provide support in securing the scene as part of the investigation.

"The fire service left the incident at 06.11pm.

A Dyed-Powys police spokesman said: "Dyfed-Powys police were called to a fire at a workshop at a property in Sageston at shortly after 10am on Saturday, 12 June.

"Sadly, a male was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Health and Safety Executive and HM Coroner has been informed."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.05am on Saturday 12 June to the Sageston Fields area of Tenby to reports of an incident involving burns. We attended scene with one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance."

Mr Scourfield leaves his parents, wife Sue and three children.

The funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised.

Carew Cricket Club tweeted on Sunday: "The thoughts of everyone associated with the club are with the Scourfield family after yesterday’s tragic news.

"Michael was an integral part of the club for decades, and his support and sponsorship played a major role in helping the club get to where we are today.

"Over the years he held pretty much every role within the club, from scorer to chairman, and cared deeply about the club. There are no words to expressive the shock and sorrow felt around the club yesterday.

"His loss leaves a massive hole and he will always be remembered."