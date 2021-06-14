The Northold Group has been on a mission to restore the empty buildings in Main Street, Pembroke that housed the former Co-Op supermarket.
Instead of a derelict, dead space on Pembroke's high street, the town will now be home to Pembroke Holiday Village.
The company is promising a range of holiday let apartments for visitors, and three new shops facing the high street.
The new shops will be available for rent, and the Northold Group said it's hoping to attract a tenant for a coffee shop and a beauty shop, which will offer services to the locals and holiday makers all year round.
As for the apartments, there will be 13 of them in total, which would be able to accommodate more than 50 people combined.
Alan Bruner director for the Northold Group said: "There are facilities on site, we have a games room with a pool table and other entertainment together with a spa that has a Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and plunge pool.
"Also on site we have a large dining room and commercial kitchen to accommodate group corporate bookings."
The apartments also offer penthouse suites and rooftop terraces.
The new apartments will be open from August 2, and the company is currently looking for tenants for the shops.