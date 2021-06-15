A FISHGUARD county councillor is pushing for the redevelopment of the town centre to go ahead as soon as possible, now that the new town centre road and Co-op redevelopments have been completed.

Cllr Pat Davies says she is now pushing for the land around Ffordd yr Efail and the Co-op to be developed, either as a multi- agency community hub or as sheltered accommodation.

"Pre Pandemic I met with the Public Service Board with representatives of Hywel Dda Health Board, Social Services and other agencies with discussions around the possibility of a community hub within the development site," said Cllr Davies.

"A further meeting then took place with officers of Pembrokeshire County Council and representatives of Hywel Dda Health Board to discuss what health services could be accommodated in one location, together with other agencies and community use."

Cllr Davies said theses were positive discussions that she hopes to build on now we are emerging from the pandemic and now the first phase of the town centre has been completed, with further meetings planned to take place.

"The development needs to go ahead," said Cllr Davies. "It couldn't happen until the Co-op had extended the store and moved the temporary building. It needs to happen now.

"People in the community think it's going to be left like that, as waste land," she said. "That wasn't part of the original plan. It has got to be completed."

Cllr Davies said that, if a community hub was not possible, the site would be perfect for a sheltered housing complex as it was in the centre of town and close to all local amenities.

She also said that the Ship & Anchor Pub, which was purchased by Pembrokeshire County Council some years ago, is due to go on the market soon, agents are due to be appointed this month to sell off the site.

"I have pressed for the sale of this building and site for some time due to his deteriorating state and the image it portrays on our town," she said. "It is an absolute disgrace but had to remain there until work was completed.

"It is a good site and it needs to be sold pretty quickly."

Cllr Davies hoped that the redevelopment of the land would help with the regeneration of the town.

"The small independent businesses feel there is a buzz around town," she said. People are really optimistic that things are turning the corner."